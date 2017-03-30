Markelle Fultz: 5 Things To Know About College Bball Star & No. 1 NBA Prospect

REX/Shutterstock

If you don’t know who Markelle Fultz is, then you need to stop what you’re doing and check this out. At just 18-years-old, he’s the greatest college basketball player next to Lonzo Ball, and he’s got NBA plans. Here’s everything you need to know about Fultz!

At just 18-years-old Markelle Fultz has been dubbed the best player in college basketball. He plays at an elite NBA level, with mind-blowing ball-handling skills and insane speed. Although he’s only played college ball for one season, Fultz has already been seeded for the NBA. Honestly, this kid is about to become one of the biggest names in the game. Get to know him, right here!

1. Markelle is a Maryland native.

He is from Upper Marlboro, and hails in at 6 ft 4 in. He was voted to the Pac-12’s First Team All-Conference, and he was a member of the 2016 Team USA Under-18 team that won the the FIBA Americas World Championships in July 2016. He was also named MVP of the FIBA Americas Championships and 2016 All-USA Maryland Player of the Year. And, his college resume goes on…

Fultz has his height on his side for being a point guard and an impressive wingspan. Like Steph Curry, 29, he’s a master of behind-the-back dribbling and passes. He’s quick on his feet, and quick to make a step-back jumper on the fly. Basically, Markelle’s the total package.

2. He played college ball at the University of Washington.

Markelle was a point guard for the Huskies and made his first appearance with the team on Nov. 3, 2016 in an exhibition game against Western Washington. In his freshman season, Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

3. Markelle announced that he will officially enter the 2017 NBA draft.

He dropped the news on March 16 in an open video to his beloved Huskies. He thanked his team and coaching staff and said, “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA draft. Although this season hasn’t gone as planned, it’s truly been a blessing to be here… I’m always going to be a Husky for life. Go dawgs.” He only played one season with the Huskies, before making the decision to enter the draft.

4. He’s been named the no. 1 overall NBA prospect by ESPN’s Chad Ford.

Markelle’s been matched up against UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, 19, who Chad declared as his no. 2 prospect. The two players already have somewhat of a rivalry that’s been fueled by fans and the general public. However, Ball publicly admitted that he believe’s he’s the better pick. On March 28, Ball said, “Markelle’s a great player, but I feel I’m better than him,” while he appeared on ESPN 710 LA. “I think I can lead a team better than him,” Ball added. “Obviously he’s a great scorer — he’s a great player, so I’m not taking that away from him.” Ball announced that he would enter the draft on March 24 after UCLA was eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

5. Markelle has vowed to be the best player in the NBA.

He’s said that most people’s goal has been to make it to the NBA. However, his is not only to make it there, but to be the best there ever was. Interestingly enough, Ball has had similar statements. We can’t wait to see these two face off as NBA rookies.

