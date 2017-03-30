Who Is Justin Bieber’s Sexy Mystery Girl In Rio? — 5 Things To Know About Luciana Chamone

Courtesy of Instagram

Mystery solved! The beautiful brunette partying the night away with Justin Bieber’s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 30 is Luciana Chamone! Learn more about the gorgeous girl who caught his eye here!

1. She partied all night in Rio de Janeiro with Justin Bieber

Lucky girl! Luciana Chamone was spotted get cozy with Justin Bieber, 23, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the early hours of March 30! The twosome met at the Fasano Hotel in Rio, and hopped into his car to head back to his rented mansion. They both seemed a little bit tipsy!

2. She’s a Belieber

Yeah, she definitely likes Justin Bieber the person, but she’s totally into his music, too! How amazing would it be to hang out with your idol, and get to go to a party with him after his show? She posted a Snap from his Purpose tour concert with heart-eyed emojis. It definitely paid off to be his #1 fan!

3. She totally loves hanging out at the beach

Luciana’s Instagram account is filled with cute pics of herself and her friends chilling at the beach in Brazil. In the photos, she’s always wearing a tiny bikini, and looks incredible. She’s really living her best life.

4. She’s BFFs with the other girl in Justin’s car!

That other mystery girl is not so mysterious; she’s Marina Pumar, a 21-year-old blogger and student at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, according to Vogue Brazil. Marina partied with Luciana and the Biebs till the break of dawn, and by the way, she’s a total Belieber, too; she was wearing tons of Purpose tour swag at his Rio concert!

5. She speaks Portuguese and English

Along with Portuguese, it appears that Luciana also speaks English, as half of her Instagram captions are in that language. She’s been to America before, as well, as evidenced by her pic at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Maybe she’ll catch another Justin show when he’s back in the states!

