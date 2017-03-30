Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer the top seed in the Eastern Conference after their shocking 29 point loss to the Spurs. They’re looking for a big win and hope to get it against the Chicago Bulls, and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream on Mar. 30 at 8pm EST.

March can’t end soon enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have had a disastrous month leading up to the playoffs. They dropped nine of their 15 games and fell out of first place in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2015. Their implosion against the San Antonio Spurs Mar. 27 showed how far the reigning NBA champs have fallen with a soul crushing 104-73 loss. Now they’re taking on the Chicago Bulls, who have had their number all season long. Scroll down for the live stream details.

The Bulls have come away victorious in their last four meetings against the Cavs, including three wins this season. They’ve also got home court advantage at United Center for their latest round. In a weird quirk, Chicago has racked up nine straight regular-season home wins in games that are broadcast by TNT, which is the case Mar. 30. They’re nice and rested after their Mar. 26 win against the Bucks and everything looks to be on their side unless the Cleveland decides to prove their worth with a decisive win.

Fortunately for the Cavs, the Spurs were the last Western Conference team that they had to meet this season so it’s nothing but weaker Eastern Conference opponents from here on out. They lost their number one seed to the Boston Celtics with their 29 point drubbing and will be looking to get their mojo back as the playoffs loom in April. They’ve had regular season slumps before only to come roaring back when it really counts. Chicago is going to be fighting hard as they’re currently in the ninth seed in the East and are going to be scrapping in their remaining games of the season to make the playoffs.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Cavs or the Bulls?

