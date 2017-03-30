‘Flip Or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa ‘Getting Revenge’ On Christina With Shirtless Pics?

Courtesy of Lin & Jirsa

Tarek El Moussa’s new shirtless pics are so hot, and that’s exactly what he was aiming for. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he took part in the photo shoot as a way of ‘getting a little revenge’ on his ex, Christina. Get all the details here!

“Showing off his hot body was Tarek [El Moussa]’s way of getting a little revenge on Christina. He wants to remind her how good he looks and he doesn’t want anyone else to forget it either. He’s scrambling to hang on to his fame and the show. He knows he has to push hard right now to get this show renewed and he’s doing everything he can think of to keep all eyes on him. He’s not putting all his eggs in one basket though, Tarek is secretly trying to get his own show too, in case Flip or Flop gets cancelled. He’s meeting with power players in LA as we speak to get the ball rolling on a solo project as a backup plan,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Tarek debuted his incredible post-split revenge body in a new photoshoot with Lin and Jirsa — one that consisted of shirtless pictures, images of Tarek lifting heavy weights, and one of him doing pull-ups. And this shoot, of course, comes after Christina debuted her own divorce body in a sexy bikini photo shoot on Mar. 25. So what we have now is a competition for the best revenge body. We won’t name who we think achieved the better divorce body. Instead, we’ll let you decide that!

