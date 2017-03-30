Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: Watching Her ‘Stripper Moves’ Is A ‘Total Turn On’

Courtesy of Instagram

Get down with your bad self! Stevie J can’t get enough of Joseline Hernandez’s ‘stripper moves,’ and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned her new video was a ‘turn on’ for him. The ‘L&HH’ star still thinks she’s a dime, despite their drama!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, dropped a smoldering video teaser for her new dance track “Baby Daddy” on March 29, and her moves did NOT disappoint. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star showed off her twerking and grinding skills, while clad in a white tank and mini shorts. Now, we’ve learned that Stevie J, 45, couldn’t help but drool while checking out his baby mama! “Stevie loves Joseline’s new video, he’s all for her showing off her body,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she looks even better now than she did before having their baby. He’s been joking that he can take some credit for helping her get those extra curves.” Get it, girl!

“The video is a total turn on for him, he’s been watching it on replay since she finished it,” our source added. “The first time she showed him the finished product they barely got through it before he had her in the bedroom. He loves her stripper moves, they get him every time. When he first met her she was stripping, this video is like a trip down memory lane. Some people might call it ratchet, but for Stevie its romantic.” The Puerto Rican Princess always brings the heat!

Stevie and Joseline have faced their fair share of drama over the last few months, but she’s certainly trying to show him what he’s missing! The two have been reigniting romance rumors recently, especially with their PDA pics and late night dates. She gave birth to their daughter Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, and she’s wasted no time showing off her toned figure and curves. Joseline also made sure her lyrics matched the risqué tone of her red-hot video!

“This is to all my ladies, cause I got daddy issues,” she sings to the catchy beat. Her lyrics continue, “We fight we fight, we cry we cry, we suffer we suffer….I don’t need no daddy.” Luckily, Stevie and Joseline have been able to get along better for the sake of their baby girl, but she’s clearly not going to shy away from using life experience to inspire her club bangers!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline and Stevie are the perfect match? Tell us!

