Stephen Belafonte Shares ‘Threesome’ Pic With Ex Mel B Amid ‘Open’ Romance Rumors

OMG! What is going on here? Mel B’s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte shared a naughty pic that he DEFINITELY implied was taken during a threesome between the couple and a mystery partner!

Okay, this is some pretty bad timing. A photo that Stephen Belafonte, 41, previously shared that jokes he and his newly-estranged wife Mel B, 41, were involved in a threesome has recently resurfaced online.

The photo, which actually belongs to Kim Kardashian, 36, shows a man caressing one woman’s thigh, and resting his head on another’s stomach, alongside her hand that flaunts a giant diamond ring. Stephen first shared it on Instagram in 2016, and used it to suggest he and Mel were involved in a threesome with a mystery partner.

It’s pretty awkward that the photo is making the rounds now, seeing as Stephen’s brother, Jeremiah, is claiming that the pair had an “open and loose” marriage, which is what ultimately led to their upcoming divorce. Yikes!

The origin of the photo goes back to when Kim shared several sexy black and white pics on Instagram while she was at a friend’s wedding in Miami with hubby Kanye West, 39. Stephen and Mel happened to be at that wedding, and it looks like he wanted to join in on the fun, as he shared that very controversial pic. “Is that my mouth?? Is that @officialmelb ring?” he captioned the “threesome” pic. Whoa!

Kim later explained on her app that none of those risque acts had actually occurred. “It’s been a while since our friends have been together and all dressed up, so we were just feeling inspired and wanted to take fun pics,” Kim wrote. “It was a different way to capture moments from the night. We were all so into snapping and coming up with different ideas.”

