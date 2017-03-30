REX Shutterstock

Selena Gomez has finally given fans some fresh music, and it was definitely worth the wait! LISTEN to her smoky cover of ‘Only You’ for her Netflix series ‘13 Reasons Why’ right here.

Sel's rendition of the song is much different than the original boppy '80s version, and we have to say we prefer hers.

Sel’s rendition of the song is much different than the original boppy ’80s version, and we have to say we prefer hers. It just sounds so sultry!

This is the first non-collaboration song that Sel has dropped since 2015 — that Kygo banger is good, but it’s not pure Selena — and we’re thrilled to hear her flying solo again. Furthermore, Selena actually revealed in a March 27 interview that she’s been back in the studio lately, and as we previously told you exclusively, the “Same Old Love” singer is feeling creatively inspired by her loving BF, The Weeknd. “She’s loving being back at work,” an insider shared with us, adding that she’s “super psyched” to be developing new material again. So are we!

Anyway, Selena teased her new song on March 29, sharing a 30-second snippet of the romantic track on her Twitter page. She told fans that it’s “inspired by Hannah and Clay’s story,” referring to the main characters in the teen drama, which follows a shy high school student who comes home from school one day to discover a package full of (thirteen) cassette tapes recorded by his classmate, who just committed suicide. 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix on March 31, and with a tagline like, “Why would a dead girl lie?” you definitely won’t want to miss it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s new cover of “Only You”? Tell us if you plan to watch 13 Reasons Why!

