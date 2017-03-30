Selena Gomez Stuns At ’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere In Sexy Orange Bubble Dress

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez shut it down on the red carpet as the executive producer celebrated the release of her passion project, ’13 Reasons Why,’ where she looked sexy, sleek, and chic in an orange dress — it was the perfect outfit for the big night!

Selena Gomez, 24, turned up the heat at the premiere of 13 Reasons Why in LA on March 30, where the triple-threat celebrated the highly-anticipated release of the Netflix series — and she certainly had a lot to celebrate! The series became a passion project for the star ever since she was a teen and seeing it come to life is a major accomplishment, as she got to step behind the camera and serve as executive producer — and she selected the perfect look for the big premiere! Don’t you just love her orange bubble dress? It was matched perfectly with orange beaded earrings and sexy heels.

Her appearance follows her recent trip to Brazil to support her boyfriend, The Weeknd, on tour, where the loved-up couple took the town by storm by day as he rocked the stage by night — and while we love seeing her stellar street-style, we were so excited that Sels was back on the red carpet and looking beyond amazing, (per usual). She ditched her casual, breezy dresses and sneakers for a more glam look.

The star smoldered in her sexy yet chic ensemble and we loved the way she opted for a more sophisticated get-up — it definitely signified her role as an executive producer on the project. Her makeup also complimented the outfit perfectly and tied the whole look together.

The series, 13 Reasons Why, is based on Jay Asher‘s book about a teenage girl who leaves behind 13 tapes explaining why she took her own life.

What did you think of Selena’s look? Did you love her premiere outfit as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know, and be sure to stream 13 Reasons Why when it becomes available on Netflix on March 31.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.