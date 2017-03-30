Rosie O’Donnell’s Shocking Warning To Melania Trump: ‘Divorce Donald’ & ‘Flee’

REX/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Rosie O’Donnell isn’t a fan of the Trump family. But, on March 29, she extended a helping hand to Melania by giving her some personal advice. Rosie even brought Melania and Donald’s son, Barron into her abrupt warning. Read it here..

While the world has been making a huge ordeal about Melania Trump, 46, finally stepping into her flotus role, Rosie O’Donnell, 55, is pretty alarmed about it. When the first lady tweeted a motivational quote, after her surprising speech at a ceremony at the State Department on March 28, Rosie told her it was time to divorce President Donald Trump, 70, take her son, Barron, 10, and get out of the White House! Check it out below..

@FLOTUS – which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

Rosie seemed to insinuate the opposite of Melania’s quote. It sounded like she said that Donald has failed time and time again and he has not learned from his mistakes; Therefore, his failures have defined him as a president. Yikes. Melania or Donald have yet to respond to Rosie’s scathing tweet.

Melania’s tweet came after she spoke at a ceremony that honored 13 women who have battled gender discrimination and other awful violence around the world on March 28. Although her words were powerful, it was her presence that distracted everyone, since she’s been known to stay away from the political sphere.

Although Rosie is known for her outspoken and surprising words, her warning to Melania comes as no shock. In case you forgot, Rosie retweeted a terrible video, in Dec. 2016, that suggested that Melania and Donald’s son, Barron, could have autism. Rosie later apologized to Melania on Twitter, where she called her retweet “insensitive.”

Donald and Rosie have feuded for years on end; to the point where her name has been mentioned during important political events, such as the Republican debate. During a debate before the Nov. 2016 election, it was mentioned how Donald once called Rosie a “fat pig,” which he completely admitted. At one point during the debate, he even said, “Rosie O’Donnell, I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her.” And, Rosie has continued to fire back at the president through harsh tweets. So, her warning to Melania seems to be another notch on the O’Donnell Vs. Trump war belt.

