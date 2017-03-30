North Carolina Repeals ‘Bathroom Bill’: Here’s Why LGBTQ Groups Are Still Furious

REX/Shutterstock

North Carolina’s unfair and discriminatory ‘bathroom bill’ has been repealed on March 30. Governor Roy Cooper called the anti-trans law ‘a black cloud’ and celebrated it’s end, but LGBTQ advocates are fuming, saying it’s not good enough. Here’s why.

North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper announced the repeal of the House Bill 2 law which has caused controversy since 2016 for discriminating against transgender people simply trying to use the restroom that makes them most comfortable. The governor called the infamous “bathroom bill” “a dark cloud hanging over our great state. It has stained our reputation. It has discriminated against our people and it has caused great economic harm in many of our communities,” according to CNN.

Unfortunately, the “repeal” doesn’t seem to do much to change the unfair rules. While it got rid of the law that people in government-run buildings need to use the bathroom for the gender listed on their birth certificate, it still leaves bathroom use regulation in control of the Legislature. It also stops local governments from being able to add gender identity to groups protected from discrimination, which is dangerous.

Cooper said the new law is “not a perfect deal,” but it was “the best deal we could get.” However, many argue that the move was only done to stop concerts and sports games from skipping their state, rather than to actually help the LGBTQ community.

The ACLU clapped back at the measure, tweeting “disappointed the # NCGA just voted for a bill which fails to end LGBT discrimination in a move to put basketball over civil rights. # ncpol.” The Human Rights Campaign agreed, saying “any NC lawmaker who supports this bad #HB2 “deal” is no ally of LGBTQ people & will have planted themselves on the wrong side of history.”

At least the North Carolina government is acknowledging that change needs to be made. Hopefully they can correct their missteps soon and make the use of bathrooms fair for everyone in their community.

