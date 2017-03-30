Poor Mischa Barton! The former ‘O.C.’ star details the ’emotional abuse’ she’s been suffering and so much more after an ex-boyfriend leaked a sex tape that was filmed without her consent in this explosive sneak peek of the April 3 episode of ‘Dr. Phil.’

Mischa Barton, 31, is taking her power back in this all-new interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, 66, on his show after her ex leaked a sex tape of her and began shopping the video around to potential buyers. She reveals in the clip, courtesy of TMZ, that she realized that a sex tape of her was going around “several months ago.”

The former O.C. starlet found out after someone came up to her on the street. How awful! “I didn’t believe it at first,” she says. “I couldn’t believe it because I had loved this person and I didn’t think it was possible… I later learned that it was entirely possible.”

Mischa admits that she wasn’t exactly threatened with the tape, but she calls the situation “complete emotional blackmail.” She adds, “It was a crime. It is a serious crime to tape people without their knowledge. And I had made the mistake of putting myself in the situation with that person, so I just removed myself from it as quickly as I could. And then it just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that.”

Her appearance on Dr. Phil marks her first sit-down interview about the sex tape. Thankfully, Mischa seems to be trying to put the ordeal behind her. Her confidence, despite the awful situation she’s been forced into, is inspiring. Mischa will also be talking about the Jan. 2017 incident in her backyard. After exhibiting “bizarre” behavior, Mischa was hospitalized. She claims the meltdown was a result of being drugged while partying for her 31st birthday.

