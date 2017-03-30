REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Michael Flynn – Donald Trump’s former adviser forced to step down due to ties with Russia during the election – may now be willing to testify against his old team. New reports on March 30 claim that he would give up info in exchange for legal immunity!

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 58, may soon be opening up about what’s really going on between Donald Trump’s team and Russia, according to a report from The Washington Post on March 30.

Flynn allegedly told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he would gladly testify against Trump and his aides in exchange for immunity from any prosecution regarding his own connections to the country.

In a public statement, Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner revealed that there are definitely conversations being had between Flynn and the Committee, but didn’t confirm that they are about Russia, immunity, or testifying against Trump. “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it,” said the statement.

A statement by counsel to General Flynn. pic.twitter.com/JQs90OI2OY — Robert Kelner (@robkelner) March 30, 2017

The lawyer also said that Flynn wouldn’t be talking to the press at all, because previous reports have been “awash with unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo.” He also described how “decorated” and honorable Flynn is.

Interestingly, Flynn once told Chuck Todd on Meet The Press that he believes that “when you are given immunity that means you’ve probably committed a crime.” At the time, he was talking about Hillary Clinton’s aides that had been granted immunity, but it’s definitely intriguing that he is now allegedly looking for something he once called an admission of guilt. We’re certainly interested to hear what Flynn would have to say about the rest of the Trump team, considering he has already admitted to ties to Russia. We’ll just have to wait and see!

