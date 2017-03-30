YouTuber Marina Joyce ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ After Fans Noticed Bruises Last Year

In July 2016, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce was started after fans noticed that the YouTuber was acting odd and sporting some gnarly bruises. 9 months later, Marina is happy and healthy, and credits fans with ‘saving her.’ Find out what was really going on, here.

It took a long time, but we finally have some answers! YouTuber Marina Joyce, 20, sent fans into a frenzy of conspiracy theories in July 2016 when her videos began seeming more out of touch, her behavior started turning meek and afraid, and bruises began appearing on her arms and legs. 9 months later, she’s finally ready to reveal what was going on.

“I did suffer from depression,” she revealed solemnly in a new YouTube video on March 30. “It was so bad. It hurts me to this day to think of all the reckless things I did that showed that I did not care about my life. Things that I would look back upon and feel so grateful that I am still alive. I lived in isolation of what happened to me, of people not understanding what I was truly going through.”

Marina credits her fans, and the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce that they started to bring attention to her weird behavior, for helping her overcome her illness. “The bruises said it all, I’m glad you all noticed because I was going through a really rough time,” she explained. “After people made #SaveMarinaJoyce a trend, I actually decided to help myself and to get better and to stop making horrible choices in my life.”

On July 28, 2016, Marina offered a very different explanation for her injuries. “I went to the forest once and then I smacked into something and I got really badly bruised and I bruise quite easily,” she says. “But I had quite a fall and it wasn’t very good. But because I like to go adventure in the park and do stuff like that I ended up falling over and that happened and it gave me a load of bruises. I ended up having all these bruises. And that’s the reason why everyone said #SaveMarinaJoyce and that’s why this happened, really.” Fans were even more freaked out by this spacey, long-winded response, but now they can rest easy.

“I’m getting better now, which is why I decided to make this video,” she said, asking for privacy. “I feel so grateful for #SaveMarinaJoyce because it did actually save me.” On top of that, she wants people to stop wondering about the crazy stories they’ve heard. “Don’t believe any of the conspiracy theories, they’re literally all lies.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear that Marina is doing better now? Let us know!