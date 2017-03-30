Mama June: Why She Admits She’s ‘Gonna Miss My Turkey Neck’ After Losing 300 Lbs

When in doubt? Mama June is having second thoughts while preparing for surgery, during the new trailer of ‘From Not to Hot,’ released on March 30. The reality star candidly admits she’s going to miss her ‘turkey neck’ after losing 300 pounds!

Mama June Shannon, 37, was understandably having last-minute jitters while preparing for her surgery to remove loose skin on her neck and arms. The reality star meets with her surgeon before the procedure, in a clip from Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered on Entertainment Tonight on March 30. “I’m in L.A. for my final surgery to have my face and my arms done,” she says. “I’m finally going to be the skinny Mama June that I’ve always seen myself as.” Even though Mama June was nervous, she was also very excited about her transformation!

The procedure was expected to take around 5 and a half hours, but Mama June was willing to take a chance. However, she admitted that she will miss certain parts of herself in the future. “I’m ready to get the surgery over with to remove my turkey neck, but I’m kinda gonna miss my turkey neck,” she shared. “It’s more famous than I am.” The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was also concerned about the repercussions of the procedure. “I’m really nervous about my next surgery. Am I going to be able to open my mouth to eat, to talk? It’s my face,” she confessed.

“If something goes wrong, it isn’t like I can hide it,” she added. “Then there’s going to be no photo shoot or me going to Sugar’s wedding.” This episode was shot before Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s nuptials to Jennifer Lamb, as he married his bride in Jan. 2017. Mama June and him split in Sept. 2014 and they share an 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo.”

Mama June’s incredible weight loss journey is documented on her new WE tv reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot. She went from 400 pounds to a size 4 through gastric bypass surgery, a healthy diet and weekly exercise routines. The reality star also underwent skin removal surgery on her arms and neck as well as a tummy tuck and breast lift to get her fully desired look!

