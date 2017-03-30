Malia Obama Enjoys Night Out With A Mystery Man: New Boyfriend? — See Pics

FameFlyNet

Does Malia Obama have a new guy in her life!? The teenager sparked rumors of a relationship when she hit the streets of NYC with a mystery man on March 29. Check out the pics here!

Malia Obama, 18, has been living it up in New York City for the last few months, and she may have even found love while in town! Photographers caught the former First Daughter walking around SoHo on March 29 with an unidentified guy by her side. There does appear to be another girl with the pair, but there’s no mistaking that Malia and her mystery man are walking awfully close to one another. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF MALIA AND HER MYSTERY MAN.

In cuffed jeans, white sneakers and a red jacket, with her hair in a ponytail, Malia kept it super casual for the night out, while her male acquaintance rocked a long black coat and tan beanie. He must be pretty darn tall, though, because he towers a few inches above Malia, who we know is 6’1″. Whatever is going on here, it’s clear that Malia is having a great time with whoever this dude is.

The 18-year-old has been in the Big Apple since the end of January for her internship with the Weinstein Company. She opted to take a year off from school to pursue this first step in her career, but will head off to Harvard in the fall to continue her education.

“She said she loves living here,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s finally getting a chance to live a normal life. I think it’s a relief for her.” Malia’s time in NYC hasn’t been totally without drama — just earlier this week, a reporter accused her of yelling in his face and threatening to “punch” him in the face! But, overall, this latest venture definitely seems to be treating Malia well!

HollywoodLifers, do you think this guy is Malia’s boyfriend? Do you think they make a cute couple?

