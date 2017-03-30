Khloe Kardashian Deserves Respect Even More After Lamar Odom’s Confessed Betrayals

Khloe Kardashian was literally an angel when she saved Lamar Odom’s life by racing to a Las Vegas hospital after he overdosed in October 2015. In a new interview, Lamar confesses that he betrayed her love even more than we ever knew. Boy, does she ever deserve our deep respect.

After reading Lamar Odom‘s devastatingly honest new interview in which he revealed that he cheated on his then-wife, Khloe Kardashian, many, many times and also indulged in regular drug use, your heart has to go out to Khloe. It’s so clear that she took her marital vows beyond seriously and that she loved Lamar so much that she was willing to keep trying to help him and save their marriage despite long odds.

What a heartbreaking battle Khloe went through. Lamar has now come clean in his new Us Weekly interview confessing that he had many one-night stands and affairs during his marriage, as well as a longterm addiction to cocaine. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants,” he admits.

Lamar, you’re exactly right. It was absolutely NOT the right thing to do. You even fess up to delivering the ultimate knife to Khloe’s heart in one, devastating incident.

“She caught me in a sleazy motel room in LA, getting high with this one girl. It was atrocious,” he recalls. “Looking back, I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ That was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it. She didn’t deserve it.”

No, she absolutely didn’t. Khloe was a victim of love and commitment. Despite Lamar’s irreprehensible behavior, she just couldn’t stop loving her man and trying to save him. She was so young when she tied the knot — just 25 — and she married so quickly, just 4 weeks after having met the then-player for the LA Lakers. But, nevertheless she took her vows and her love seriously.

Many women, especially with the financial means that Khloe had — would have walked out on a husband, who had cheated or who was developing a serious drug addiction. They would have walked and never looked back. Others have criticized Khloe for hanging in with Lamar, and have called her an enabler for not leaving him and for instead, trying to hide his infidelities and drug use.

Anyone who was watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the time knew that Khloe was valiantly trying to rescue Lamar’s NBA career while he was falling off the rails. She covered for him when he went MIA and worked hand in hand with his agent, Jeff Schwartz, to keep him playing in the NBA even after he was let go from the Lakers.

However, I would argue that even if she was technically ‘enabling’ him, she still deserves our utmost respect for her deep love and compassion for her troubled husband. Despite the utter despair and hurt that she must have felt, she carried on relentlessly trying to save Lamar. Her suffering was selfless. She had her own dreams for a family with Lamar. She desperately wanted a baby. And all of this had to be put on hold while he spiraled out of control.

“I was in a very dark place and very confrontational. I wasn’t trying to repair my marriage. I was just trying to get high. My life was all about drugs at that point,” Lamar admits now.

Khloe must have been in agony. Kardashian-followers all know how long it was before she finally cut ties with her estranged husband, poured her heartbreak into intense workouts and was finall able to move on romantically with now ex-boyfriend James Harden.

That’s why it’s so remarkable that she literally dropped everything when Lamar lay near death’s door after suffering a massive overdose, which set off 12 strokes and two heart attacks in Las Vegas. She put her life on hold, mobilized top medical care for him and literally sat by his side in the intensive care unit for three weeks until he was out of danger.

Not only that — Khloe flew his father, Joe, and his children in to be with him. Her entire Kardashian/Jenner family rallied behind him. She made sure that Lamar was surrounded by loved ones.

At the time, it was clear that it was a pure act of selfless love by Khloe. But now, after reading Lamar’s candid interview and learning just how disrespectfully he treated her, Khloe’s unquestionable devotion is even more admirable. “She was the first thing I saw,” Lamar now recounts of waking up in the hospital after nearly dying. “She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and grandmother [to my bedside]. I was just blessed to be around her.

Now, Lamar says he still “loves her.” “Everything we went through that was negative was my fault. She shouldn’t blame herself.” Certainly not.

That’s why we should all give Khloe extra respect now that we know how terribly difficult her journey was. She deserves our empathy and our very best wishes in finding the mutual love and commitment that she completely deserves.

Do you agree, HollywoodLifers? Do you bow down to Khloe even more after Lamar’s confessions? Let me know.