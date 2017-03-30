How To Wear Mom Jeans If You’re Petite Like Kourtney Kardashian

Jacson / Splash News

I must admit that at 5’2″ I’ve been a bit intimidated by the mom jeans silhouette — that is, until Kourtney Kardashian came along and proved that even if you don’t have endless legs you can still totally rock the trend — read on for tips if you want to master spring’s cool new denim silhouette.

There’s no denying the fact that mom jeans are here to stay for spring and while the trend looks amazing on Malia Obama, 18, it’s definitely harder to rock the look if you don’t have Malia’s long legs — but that doesn’t mean petite girls can’t also sport the style. Case in point? Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, 37, who served up major inspiration with her latest outfit when she stepped out in LA on March 29 and shut it down with her stellar street-style as she rocked her mom jeans to perfection. See, it can totally be done — and here’s how.

For starters, if you are petite, it is best if you pair the high-waisted silhouette with heels to elongate your frame. Although Malia looks amazing when she wears her mom jeans with sneakers, Kourtney had the right idea when she rocked her version of the denim with pointy pumps — I especially love the way the pointy shoe elongates her frame. While you can also sport an ankle-strap sandal or wedges with your mom jeans, pointy pumps are a great go-to — and you don’t need to wear a super high heel! If you’re wearing a pointy shoe you will achieve the same look even if the height is moderate, which is a major win-win in our book.

It’s crucial that you pay attention to proportions and balance out the jeans with a fitted top, like Kourt. I love the way she kept it classic, simple, and sexy with a black bodysuit. Mom jeans are definitely less streamlined than yesterday’s skinny jeans, so drawing attention to your waist and smaller upper half is a nice way to balance out the silhouette of the denim. A form-fitting, tucked-in top or bodysuit is the way to go, but that doesn’t mean you can’t layer over the look — a boyfriend blazer can complete the outfit while also offering up a little more coverage than Kourtney’s tank. A duster, trench or cropped leather jacket can also totally work — the key here, again, is to play with the proportions.

What do you think of the trend? Will you try it out this spring?

