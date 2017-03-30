So scary. It looks like Kim Kardashian may be undergoing a very risky surgery so she can ‘try to have one more baby,’ she revealed to her family in a new sneak peek at the April 2 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ Watch how they react in the video, here!

“I have to go in and repair my uterus. Because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kim Kardashian tells her frightened mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in a newly released clip from the April 2 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Isn’t that exciting?”

“I thought you were for sure done,” someone says before Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, warns Kim to stay away from doing “anything risky.”

When Khloe asks Kim what the surgery is for, Kim says, “I have to have surgery on my uterus to kinda repair this hole. So they need to like clean that out and then there’s like scar tissue. It’ll still be like a really high-risk pregnancy, just I would be able to get pregnant.”

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself,” Kim adds in a confessional.

Furthermore, an expert told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it would be extremely risky for Kim to try for a third baby. When Kim was pregnant with North, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which Beverly Hills M.D. and O.B.G.Y.N. Dr. Bruce Lee, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY is a “very serious condition causing one’s blood pressure to soar.” So it’s very possible she could experience preeclampsia again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

