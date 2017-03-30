Kim Kardashian’s Dramatic Makeover: Ditches 6 Inches Of Hair — See Her New Look

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! Kim Kardashian has been rocking the same down to her butt hairstyle for awhile now and she has finally decided to change things up! We’ve got a look at how she ditched half a foot of hair to create a sleek new ‘do.

Well check out Kim Kardashian! She is usually one to play with her hair when it comes to color and length, which is why it’s been so surprising that she’s kept her super long, straight “Cher” style for months now. Just in time for spring the reality star decided to make a big change, chopping six inches off of her locks. We love it! Not that the we hated the previous style, but it was starting to feel a little stale.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton showed off her new look on his Instagram account Mar. 30, with a selfie alongside Kim and her newly shorn tresses. The mom of two looked super confident, giving a fierce look into the camera and owning her new ‘do. He wrote “CHOP CHOP” in the caption and it’s clear that Kim is feeling “shorter hair, don’t care.”

New look WHO DIS? @kimkardashian ✂️me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

The 36-year-old decided to let her new ‘do make a big debut as she hit up Cuvee restaurant for lunch in West Hollywood, where a giant pack of paparazzi just happened to be hanging out. For full effect she wore a sleeveless black corset top that showed how her hair is how at a length just above her bust. It is also finally out of the way of hiding her famous booty, which she flaunted big time in a pair of skin-tight black jeans. Kim’s looking SO trim these days after all of her intense workout routines, and it’s clear that she’s loving how hot and tight her body is.

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kim’s new shorter hair? Were you getting bored with her super long style?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.