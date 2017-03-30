Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Selling Chanel Bags & More: Where To Buy Their Clothes

REX/Shutterstock

Balmain minis, Chanel bags and Christian Louboutin shoes that all belong to Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are up for grabs, and we have all the info on how you can take home their amazing designer hand-me-downs at a fraction of what they retail for.

‘Tis the season for spring cleaning! Just like us, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kris Jenner, 61, are also refreshing their wardrobes and getting rid of old clothes — but unlike our old pile of sorority tees and plaid button-downs, Khloe and Kris’ collection is full of amazing designer finds like a Chanel Boy Bag, a Givenchy bodysuit and a Zuhair Murad gown. Hey, you know what they say: one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

Khloe and Kris are selling off the items they no longer want on TheRealReal, an authentic luxury consignment shop — and not only are they parting with some serious designer goods that we’ve seen them rock on the red carpet, but you can also score the items at a fraction below their retail value. A chance to own an item right out of a Kardashian closet at a bargain? What could be better than that!

Now the pricey items still come with a hefty price tag, however, the prices are way below what the items originally sold for — and given their extensive wardrobes you can rest assured that the items are in pristine condition. It’s like taking home the designer duds brand new!

Some the amazing items that are still available for purchase include a Chanel Boy Bag in white and a Balmain crystal-embellished houndstooth mini, while we also spotted some very memorable looks that already sold, like Kris Jenner’s lace-up Givenchy bodysuit, (which Kim Kardashian also owns!), and Khloe’s custom-made crystal, encrusted ‘KOK’ monogram Judith Leiber clutch that her sis, Kim, gave her as a bridesmaid gift when she married her ex-husband, Kris Humphries.

Will you shop the sale?

