Khloe Kardashian Happy Lamar Odom Talked About Personal Issues — ‘It’s Therapeutic’

REX/Shutterstock

She’ll always have his back! It took a lot of guts for Lamar Odom to open up about his personal issues, but ex-wifey Khloe Kardashian is glad he did it! In fact, the reality star finds his realness and rawness very ‘therapeutic.’ We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!

After years of mystery and speculation, Lamar Odom, 37, finally opened up about his toxic relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 32. Yes he cheated on her with “multiple” women, but the Good American jeans designer is actually glad he was able to come clean to the public. “Khloe is OK with Lamar talking about his regrets and their relationship issues,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She realizes that he will always struggle with what he did in the past, and feels that if he can discuss it openly, it will be somewhat therapeutic.”

Now that the bootylicious reality star is in a happy, safe, and comfortable place with Tristan Thompson, she’s able to look back on her marriage with a grain of salt — even if what Lamar has to say isn’t all good news. “I wish I could have kept my d*ck in my pants,” confessed the former LA Lakers superstar to Us Weekly, confirming he wasn’t always a faithful husband. “When I became Khloe’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me,” especially sexy women.

At the end of the day, despite all their ups and downs, Khloe with always have a soft spot in her heart for her ex-hubby. The same goes for Lamar, who to this very day believes that their crumbled marriage is mostly his fault. “Even though Khloe has moved on, she’ll always want what’s best for Lamar,” the source continues. “The pain of that relationship is now only a distant memory, not a constant reminder of what she had. She’s happy with Tristan.” Sounds like this chapter has a happy ending after all!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Lamar finally opened up about his issues? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.