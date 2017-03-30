Justin Trudeau Reveals Arm Tattoo & We’re Obsessed — What’s On The PM’s Arm?

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

Who would have guessed?! Throwback pics of Justin Trudeau have resurfaced, showcasing a huge tattoo on his shoulder and we’re obsessed. The Canadian Prime Minister explained the meaning behind his hidden ink and it will surprise you!

Even Justin Trudeau, 45, has a bad boy side! The Canadian Prime Minister has been rocking a huge arm tattoo for years, but now many are taking notice to his hidden ink. Throwback pics from his charity boxing match in 2012 have resurfaced, showcasing a colorful raven on his left shoulder and we’re loving how it gives him an edge! Justin has a combination of two tattoos and he previously explained the meaning via Twitter. “My tattoo is planet Earth inside a Haida raven. The globe I got when I was 23; the Robert Davidson raven for my 40th birthday,” he shared.

.@MegBergin My tattoo is planet Earth inside a Haida raven. The globe I got when I was 23; the Robert Davidson raven for my 40th birthday. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 14, 2012

Justin asked Haida artist Robert Davidson to design the raven! He reportedly may have decided on that tattoo because his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was declared an honorary member of the Haida tribe in 1976, according to Huffington Post. Justin often takes a stand for women’s issues, having recently pledged $650 million to expand women’s reproductive health services and sexual education around the world. He’s proudly expanded his country’s refugee program and even personally called constituents to talk about immigration issues.

The PM recently gave the opening comments for Canadian-produced play Come From Away on Broadway on March 15, and Ivanka Trump, 35, was even in attendance. Justin gushed about how hard the cast and crew “worked to pull together such an extraordinary crowd to celebrate this story of friendship during extraordinarily difficult times between individuals between countries.”

Meanwhile, memes with Justin’s pictures continue to make rounds. Many joke about his handsome looks and charming personality, and how he captivates everyone he meets. Can you blame them? He was elected as Canada’s PM in 2015 and continues to be a beloved public figure. Justin had many careers before becoming a politician, including teaching and boxing!

