17 Times Justin Bieber Was Sexy & He Knew It

Justin Bieber has been heating things up in Brazil! He strutted on the Rio beach shirtless on Mar. 29 and totally sent his fans into overdrive. We’ve rounded up his sexiest looks that you’ve just got to see here!

Justin Bieber, 23, definitely knew fans were ogling him as he walked on the Rio beach in Brazil on Mar. 29. The “Sorry” singer positively sauntered away from the water shirtless with his tracksuit bottoms and Calvin Klein underwear peaking out. We’ve rounded up 17 times the Biebs was looking fly and he knew it!

There was his “What Do You Mean?” music video in Aug. 2015. Justin was in his absolute glory. Between his hot hookup with Xenia Deli and his epic escape from potential kidnapper John Leguizamo, he had to know he had a hit on his hands. Justin went Old Hollywood for his Italian Vogue shoot in June 2015. He totally channeled movie legends like James Dean and John Travolta in Grease. Justin nailed James’ whole tortured, but sexy vibe in his leather jacket. The singer was definitely feeling the old school vibe.

Of course, there was Justin’s triumphant return to Instagram after he bailed on the social media app in August 2016. The Biebs posted his first Insta in over six months in Feb. 2017. He had to know his picture would create quite a stir. Justin obviously rocked his black sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt, brown sneakers and a teal jacket with pink flowers. The “Purpose” singer knew exactly what look always slayed his fans: that smolder. Justin posed in just a bath robe in Oct. 2014 that showed off the cross tattoo on his chest as he gazed in the mirror. Could he have been contemplating how amazing he looked? LOL!

HollywoodLifers, which pic of Justin was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

