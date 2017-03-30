Justin Bieber Caught Kissing Mystery Girl In Car — Steamy Pics

SplashNews

Is Justin Bieber off the market once again?! The singer was caught red-handed with a girl in the backseat of a car following his March 29 tour date in Rio de Janeiro, and he couldn’t keep his hands off her as they cuddled and whispered to each other. So who is she?

What happens in Brazil…! Justin Bieber, 23, was spotted with his arm slung around a gorgeous brunette in the back of a car, and if you’re losing your mind over it, you’re not alone. Click through the gallery, attached, to see more wild pics!

JB skipped his own afterparty to get down at he Fasano Hotel instead. That’s where he met Luciana Chamone, and as they headed back to his rented mansion in Rio, it’s safe to say she looked pretty, ah, inebriated as she leaned in for a kiss with JB — who wasn’t so bright-eyed himself. In turn, he kept one arm around her bare shoulder and the other in her lap as he whispered in her ear. (Justin’s pastor Carl Lentz was also pictured in the front passenger seat, which makes the whole thing doubly weird.) Definitely eyebrow-raising!

Later on March 29, The Biebs took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie of himself lying in bed, and though Luciana was nowhere to be seen, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t an inch away, out of frame!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

Finally, JB hasn’t had a relationship since his fling with 18-year-old Sofia Richie. He was also spotted chatting up former flame Bronte Blampied in Australia on March 17, but nothing came of that. Overall, he’s been flying solo, and maybe he’s decided it’s time for something new!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these new pics?! Tell us if you’re super excited that JB could have a new girlfriend!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.