Justin Bieber Is Trying To Make The Male Crop Top Happen: Love Or Loathe?

Justin Bieber doesn’t follow trends, he makes them — and it looks like he has a new go-to look that’s perfect for spring and summer: the male crop top. Are you a fan of the tummy-bearing silhouette for the fellas? VOTE.

Justin Bieber, 23, stepped out in Rio De Janeiro on March 29, where he soaked up the sun while in Brazil on his world tour and totally turned heads with his interesting outfit choice: a makeshift crop top. He paired the short shirt with a skinny pair of red sweats, wire glasses, and a diamond necklace. From his affinity for drop-crotch pants, 90s concert tees, overalls, and skirts, JB often turns heads with his unique fashion choices — and his latest look is no exception.

Even though he was wearing a tank and pants, he still found a creative way to show off his famous abs and his brand new eagle tattoo — but tucking his tank top up and creating a makeshift version of the male crop top. Who said the silhouette is just for the ladies, anyway? In fact, the male crop top has slowly but surely been making an appearance on fashion-forward stars like Jaden Smith and NFL player Ezekiel Elliott — but no one dominated the trend quite like Jaden’s dad, Will Smith — he was the king of the crop top in the 90s. The actor showed off a slew of short shirts on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and given the major resurgence of 90s fashion, there’s never been a better time for guys to embrace the crop top.

Now, it’s unclear why Justin opted for the makeshift silhouette. Did he want to soak up the sun and felt a bit too over-dressed at the beach? Did he want to flaunt his Calvin Klein abs and his new tattoo? Is he really committed to the resurgence of the male crop top? Although JB left us with so many questions, we definitely won’t be surprised to see more and more guys embrace the trend — are you a fan of the look? Do you think male crop tops are sexy?

