‘L&HH’s Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Nipples In Body Suit For Another Racy Dance Video

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Joseline Hernandez wasted no time releasing another racy dance video, showing off her body in all it’s glory on March 30. The ‘L&HH’ star flashed her nipples in a see-through body suit and put her curves on full display!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, always steps up her game! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star treated her fans to a glimpse at her latest racy dance video on March 30, and her sparkling ensemble left little to the imagination. Rocking a see-through black body suit, she showed off her nipples and curvaceous frame, while doing a sexy move for the camera. “#notime #againstallyoubitches,” Joseline captioned the red-hot clip, which could be for her “Baby Daddy” video. She also shared another clip, showcasing her derriere while walking. The Puerto Rican Princess is putting in work!

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Joseline is coming out with a new song called “Baby Daddy,” and she gave us a taste of the single by posting a smoldering video to her Instagram Mar. 29, which showcases her incredible post-pregnancy body. The reality star turned up the heat, wearing a sheer pair of black booty shorts and a cut out white tank, as she showed off her twerking and grinding skills. She gave birth to her daughter Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, and wasted no time getting back to her fitness!

Joseline’s song is apparently inspired by her off and on relationship with Stevie J, 45. They seem to have rekindled their romance, having enjoyed a date last weekend! As expected, “Stevie loves Joseline’s new video, he’s all for her showing off her body,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she looks even better now than she did before having their baby. He’s been joking that he can take some credit for helping her get those extra curves.”

“The video is a total turn on for him, he’s been watching it on replay since she finished it,” our source added. “Stevie loves her stripper moves, they get him every time.” The couple appears to have patched up their differences for the sake of their daughter. They’ve been spending some quality time together lately, and we’re sure her sizzling videos are bringing them even closer!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joseline’s video attire? Tell us!