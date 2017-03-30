Jennifer Lawrence Makes A Bold Statement In Feminist Shirt For New Dior Campaign

Courtesy of Dior

The new Dior Fall 2017 campaign is here & it stars Jennifer Lawrence looking flawless. She makes a bold statement by wearing a shirt that says, ‘We Should All Be Feminists,’ & it’s so cool! What do you guys think of her latest campaign, do you love it?

As the face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence, 26, never lets us down when it comes to her stunning campaigns for the brand. Her latest campaign for the Dior Fall 2017 collection, though, just may be our favorite. The campaign was shot by French photographer, Brigitte Lacombe, and all of the photos are in black and white.

The Dior Fall 2017 collection was done by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the campaign is flawless. Not only is JLaw not wearing any makeup, she appears relaxed and unposed. Aside from her looking fabulous, her clothes steal the spotlight because they make a seriously bold statement and “the clothes she wears correspond to her own personal style as a young woman of today.”

Jennifer is posed in casual but chic outfits featuring a bar jacket over a statement t-shirt, one says ‘Dior Addict,’ and the other says, ‘WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS,’ — wow, talk about a bold statement — good for you JLaw! She topped her outfits with a pair of pumps of the J’Adior Ballet Flats with she wore with jeans. Also, Jennifer’s “natural attitude is enhanced by strong accessories” such as multiple rings, good-luck necklaces featuring birds or stars, and the season’s emblematic bags. Some of the season’s emblematic bags is the iconic Lady Dior with a bohemian twist and the new creations for Fall — the C’Est Dior and the DiorAddict.

We think it is so cool and brave of Jennifer to rock this bold, feminist t-shirt for the world to see. She is such a role model and we are obsessed with her in every way. What do you guys think of her new campaign — do you love it as much as we do?

