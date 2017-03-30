Kirk Frost Not Jasmine’s Baby Daddy?: Her BF, Rod Suggests He’s The Dad

The ‘L&HH’ baby mamma drama continues. While the mystery of who Jasmine Washington’s baby daddy is, continues, we may have just gotten our answer! Jasmine’s BF, Rod just dropped a bombshell hint that he may be the father and fans are freaking out! You have to see what he did…

And, the plot thickens. Honestly, WHO is the father of Jasmine Washington’s baby boy, Kannon Mekhi Washington? While all signs point to Kirk Frost, 47, especially since he admitted to his wife, Rasheeda, 40 — on this week’s L&HH — that he did indeed mess around with Jasmine, 27, he may not be the daddy after all!

In fact, the answer could’ve been under our noses this entire time. Fans have reason to believe that it could be Jasmine’s boyfriend, Rodney Bullock, according to MediaTakeOut. The site obtained an image [WHICH YOU CAN SEE RIGHT HERE] that supposedly shows Rodney [who’s Instagram account is private] liking a user’s comment that said, “That’s ur baby he looks like you!!!!! @iamrodbullock”. The comment was placed under a photo of what looked to be Rod and a baby [assumed to be Kannon] in a highchair. Since Rod’s account is private, the photo is unable to be clearly seen.

But, why would Rod like the comment if he wasn’t in fact the father of Jasmine’s baby, right? Is he trying to throw us off the “who is Jasmine’s baby daddy investigation?” So many questions…

What makes this really confusing is that just before Rod liked the comment, Jasmine actually posted a side-by-side photo of her baby, next to Kirk and Rasheeda’s son; seemingly pointing out the similarities between the baby’s appearances to suggest that Kirk was the father. However, she quickly deleted the controversial photo [seen below].

#JasmineBleu from #LHHATL shares a photo of her alleged son with #KirkFrost (right) next to a photo of his son with #Rasheeda (left), do you see a resemblance? #PostAndDelete A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Although Kirk admitted to Rasheeda that he did “mess around” with Jasmine, he’s continued to deny that Kannon is his child. In fact, he has yet to take a paternity test, which would solve this entire controversy.

Right now — Jasmine is still making waves on L&HH. Kirk is still trying to work things out with Rasheeda, however their trust seems to be demolished. But, it may not be officially over, because Rasheeda and Kirk were photographed together on March 21, and they looked pretty cozy! The snaps were definitely surprising, seeing as she slammed her diamond ring from Kirk, down on the table and appeared to be done for good. Well, in true L&HH fashion, no one is every truly done…

HollywoodLifers, who do you think the father of Jasmine’s baby is?