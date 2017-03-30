‘Scandal’: Is Huck Dead Or Alive? — Here’s What Guillermo Diaz Is Saying

The March 23 episode of ‘Scandal’ left Gladiators reeling over the possibility that Huck could be D-E-A-D. Well, Guillermo Diaz is finally talking about all things Huck, including how he thinks Huck might react to Abby’s treachery!

Guillermo Diaz, 42, didn’t specifically reveal Huck’s fate, but he did give HollywoodLife.com some hints about Huck’s current situation and future at PaleyFest. When asked how he thinks Huck would react to Abby’s betrayal, Guillermo seemed very calm despite his character’s life being in jeopardy!

“I don’t think he’s going to react well,” he said at PaleyFest. “I think he’s going to be really upset. She’s an original Gladiator so the thought that she could have possibly betrayed Huck, you know, I don’t think it’s going to fare very well.”

The March 23 ended with Huck suffering 3 gunshot wounds at close range, courtesy of his new love Meg. Fans were shocked to realize that Abby ordered the hit on him and possibly had her former friend killed! Meg just shot him multiple times, is there any hope for these two?

“I hope not,” Guillermo admitted. “I hope not. I think he’s a lot more interesting when he’s broken and sad and untrusting. So I hope he doesn’t bounce back.”

Guillermo also talked about whether or not Huck could forgive Rowan for everything he’s done. Before Huck was shot, Huck began to think a little differently about his former B613 leader after finding out that Rowan’s heart isn’t completely cold and dead.

“I think seeing that Rowan in love with this woman and Huck seeing that side of him sort of warmed Huck’s heart,” he said. “I think there’s a possibility that they could sort of mend something there between those two.”

There’s an all-new episode of Scandal airing March 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Will we find out if Huck lives or dies? Shonda Rhimes is a storytelling master and the queen of twists, so she could make us wait a bit!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Huck is alive? Let us know!