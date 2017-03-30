Would You Spend More Money On Makeup Than A House? Most Women Do

REX/S/hutterstock

I must admit that I’m a major makeup junkie but I was shocked when I found out how much women spend on products in their lifetime. In fact, they use 16 products before leaving the house. Keep reading to see the outrageous amount women like us spend.

If you’re a beauty lover and product hoarder like us, then chances are you’re blowing your paychecks at Sephora. We thought we were spending a ton of money until we found out from experts and surveys, just how much money is really being spent by women in their lifetime, and you’re going to be freaked out.

According to an exclusive SkinStore customer survey of 3,000 women, they found that an American woman spends around $300,000 on makeup and face products in her lifetime — are you freaked out yet? She spends a daily $8 on her face and uses a minimum of 16 products before she even leaves the house.

Women from New York spend the most on makeup — $11 per day, while West Coast ladies are more frugal, averaging at $4. The ladies who dish out the least come from Utah, Colorado and Montana with a minimal daily cost of $3.50.

If only men knew how hard it was to maintain a gorgeous face! 70% of American women claim that costs are higher because now there are extra steps applied to their beauty routine — like layering on different serums, from Vitamin C to retinol to SPF, toner — there’s just too much! The craziest part about all of this is that it only takes the average woman 10 minutes to clean her face and apply makeup in the morning and 6 minutes at night.

Here are some other quick little fun facts:

Women from California are the fastest to apply makeup — 3 minutes max. New Yorkers are the slowest — they take 21 minutes.

Pink is the most purchased blush shade by women in the US.

Eyeliner is the 1 product women “under spend on” but still use every day.

Alaska spends the most on moisturizer — minimum of $47.

Connecticut & New York are tied for the most expensive face at $11 per day.

Delaware spends the most money on lipstick out of every other state — a minimum of $30.

South Caroline spends the most money on foundation — $45 minimum.

What do you guys think about these results? Are you surprised or not so much? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.