Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Plans To Marry & Settle Down In Oklahoma Revealed

Hello Oklahoma, goodbye Hollywood! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have exciting plans to make the countryside their permanent home, where they will raise her boys and eventually make their relationship official with a romantic wedding. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Gwen Stefani, 47, gave fans a peek into her Oklahoma getaway when she shared the family adventure on Snapchat March 29. The singer and her man Blake Shelton, 40, are so taken with country life, that they’re planning on making the big move.

“Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She calls it a slice of Heaven and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.” How exciting!

The lovebirds, along with Gwen’s three boys Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 3, looked like they were having the time of their lives on their spring break, which included fishing, riding tractors and wearing camouflage while exploring nature.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Gwen and Blake adore each other, but don’t feel pressured to exchange wedding vows just yet. “Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” a source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.” How sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Gwen and Blake moving to Oklahoma with her kids?

