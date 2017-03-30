‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Maggie Fights With Meredith Over Her Dying Mother

Courtesy of ABC

Our hearts were left shattered after watching the March 30 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Ellen Pompeo’s directorial debut left us feeling all sorts of emotions, as Maggie was forced to deal with her mom’s deteriorating health, and Richard came to grips with Bailey’s betrayal over the Residency Program.

With Maggie’s mom’s health deteriorating fast on the March 30 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Maggie was left with no other option than to put Diane into a clinical trial aimed at eliminating her breast cancer. Well… Maggie did have one other option — to let her mom live the rest of her life without having poisonous medicine injected into her body — but Maggie wanted to try as hard as she could to save her mom. So despite everyone’s objections to the trial, especially Meredith’s, Maggie pushed forward.

Sadly, that just pushed Diane towards death even faster. During a lasagna dinner at the house, when Meredith hilariously revealed she washed her late mother’s ashes down a drain in OR 2, Diane choked up some blood, and that ultimately led to Maggie finally making the decision to stop the trail. But it was a decision that didn’t come easy. For instance, when Meredith pushed Maggie to stop the trail again (post-dinner), Maggie threw Meredith’s ashes story back in her face, saying at least she cares about her mom. Obviously, she just said it out of anger (we hope), but it definitely hurt Meredith’s feelings.

Later, during an emotional talk with Riggs and an intimate hug that followed, Maggie finally decided to let her mom die on her own terms. So they moved Diane to a private room, where she felt more comfortable. Maggie tried painting her mom’s nails, but all Diane wanted to do was talk to Maggie about being more “slutty” in life. It was a comedic moment that was needed during this heartbreaking hour. We just wish there had been more time for moments like that. Just moments later, Maggie got up to close the window and when she turned around, her mom had passed.

In other Grey Sloan news, Richard came to grips with Bailey’s betrayal over the Residency Program, when he told her he didn’t want either one of them to die (morbid, right?) without him forgiving her. He said Ellis died before she forgave him for choosing Adele over her, and he’ll always be sad about it. So he may not agree with Bailey’s choices, but he realized they have a bond that’s not worth throwing away.

And sadly, it looks like we may have to wait a while before we see a Meredith and Riggs romance. Even though she first said “yes” to his date inquiry, she later took it back when Maggie’s mom died. Meredith told Riggs that Maggie’s going to need her, so that’s who she needs to focus her attention on.

