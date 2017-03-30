An all-new promo for ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is finally here! War is coming to Westeros, and Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Cersei are preparing for battle. Watch this epic promo and choose whose side you’re on now!

The game is ON! Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and Cersei (Lena Headey) are looking so fierce in the new Game of Thrones promo. The long walk to power is just beginning for the new King of the North, the Mother of Dragons, and the current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Who will ultimately rule the Seven Kingdoms and beyond Westeros? Cersei better watch her back. Jon Snow and Daenerys are coming for her.

Looks like Daenerys got a whole new wardrobe for season 7. She’s rocking a black dress with a deep burgundy cape. Slay, girl! She also takes her seat on the throne at Dragonstone! The promo ends with Cersei taking a deep, icy breath on the Iron Throne and then there’s a quick glimpse of the Night King. The killer song that’s playing in the background is “Sit Down” by James.

The first Game of Thrones season 7 promo debuted in Nov. 2016 in a Coming To 2017 HBO ad. Fans didn’t see much, but the promo did tease a Stark reunion. Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), and Jon Snow were the only characters featured in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it promo.

Season 7 is going to be the season of epic meetings. Set photos revealed that Jon Snow and Daenerys will cross paths for the first time in the upcoming season. This will also bring Jon Snow and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) back together for the first time since season one. Let’s hope the three of them form an alliance to take down Cersei over in King’s Landing.

The new season won’t premiere until July 16. The co-creators pushed back the filming schedule in order to shoot in colder weather. Season 7 will consist of 7 episodes. Season 8 will be the show’s last.

