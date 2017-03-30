‘Frozen’s Original Ending Revealed: Elsa Left At The Altar, A Massive Avalanche & More

Image Courtesy of Disney

It’s no question that ‘Frozen’ has already become one of the greatest, if not THE greatest, Disney movies of all time. But could it have possibly ended in an even more satisfying way? For the first time ever the flick’s original ending has been revealed!

Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho finally let fans in on exactly how the magical Disney fairy tale full of sisterly love was supposed to end. Well, for starters, it didn’t even include sisters! Don’t worry! All will be explained.

“So when we started off, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) were not sisters,” Peter told Entertainment Weekly. “They weren’t even royal. So Anna was not a princess. Elsa was a self-proclaimed Snow Queen, but she was a villain and pure evil — much more like the Hans Christian Andersen tale. We started out with an evil female villain and an innocent female heroine and the ending involved a big epic battle with snow monsters that Elsa had created as her army…”

The film was supposed to begin with this big cryptic prophecy that “a ruler with a frozen heart will bring destruction to the kingdom of Arendelle.” Hmm. Then you would meet heroine Anna and villain Elsa, though they were not related. Elsa is a self-proclaimed Snow Queen after being stood up at the altar and freezing her heart so she couldn’t love again. Clearly, everyone thinks Elsa is the villain from the prophecy, which leads to an epic final act.

Elsa creates an army of snow monsters to destroy the heroes, as Kristoff comes to rescue Anna. Then Prince Hans unleashes a massive avalanche, not even caring that this will basically kill everyone. What the heck dude? So, Anna, realizing that Elsa has to save the kingdom, begs her to use her powers for good. Then we find out that the real twist here is that Prince Hans is actually the villain from the prophecy! Well, if you think about it, wasn’t that kind of obvious seeing as he was gonna kill people? Then Elsa’s heart is unfrozen and she is able to love again. Cue tears.

While this version of Frozen does sound very powerful, we are perfectly happy to “let it go,” seeing as the original is the one that first warmed our hearts.

