Eliza Dushku Shockingly Admits She Wasn’t Invited To The Epic ‘Buffy’ Reunion

The amazing 20 year ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reunion went down in the pages of ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ but one prominent star of the show wasn’t there. We’ve got the details on how Eliza Dushku wasn’t invited to take part!

“Where’s Faith” was the question asked by many Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans when cast got together for an epic 20th anniversary reunion. The event covers the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly and featured photos of all of our Sunnydale favorites, with one notable exception – Eliza Dushku. Her role as the “other” butt kicking vampire slayer Faith is to this day one of the 36-year-old actress’ best known and most beloved roles.

“Your heart’s will go on..! Faith/I was never a series regular cast member on btvs, sweeties=no invite. Cute n special reunion tho # ScoobyGang,” the actress tweeted out Mar. 29 after fans kept asking why she didn’t take part in the heartwarming get together. NOOO!!! How could she have been intentionally left out? Okay, we get that she wasn’t in the key credits as a series regular, but it sure felt like she was.

Faith appeared in 20 episodes of the show, as she was introduced in 1998 and appeared on five episodes. Her character rose to significant prominance the following season, and still was there for several episodes in 2000. She even returned for five more shows in Buffy‘s final season. Faith’s character appeared on six episodes of the BTVS spinoff Angel. So what if Eliza wasn’t a “regular,” she still felt like a such a key part of the Buffy family to us! She was more that just “recurring” in our hearts!

The only series regular to miss out on the reunion was Anthony Stewart Head, 63, who played Buffy’s watcher Giles. He DID get an invite, but had to skip it because he was rehearsing for a play. “So sad I couldn’t join the reunion – wasn’t for lack of trying – literally coincided with the tech rehearsal of Love In Idleness. Bummer,” he tweeted, adding “EW have worked hard to have my presence felt – in a portrait on set and an interview. Here’s to 20 years and a wonderful group of people x.”

