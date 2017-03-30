‘DWTS’: Maks Undergoes Surgery After Brutal Injury & Vows To Return For Heather Morris

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Maks Chmerkovskiy shared photos from his hospital bed as he sat out of ‘DWTS’ for surgery after a calf injury, but said he would ‘this thing very seriously.’ See his determined vow to return to the dance floor here!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has surgery, 37, after he seriously injured his calf during rehearsal with partner Heather Morris, 30, on season 24 of Dancing With The Stars. The ballroom pro announced he would be out for a weeks to have surgery on his leg on Mar. 28. Peta Murgatroyd, 30, confirmed he had “tears” in his right calf muscle. Maks refused to let the injury get him down and shared some upbeat photos from the hospital. “Thank you all for so much love and support!” he posted on Instagram on Mar. 29. He shared a goofy picture of himself in a hospital gown twerking. “Here’s me, making bad social media choices,” he joked.

Maks assured DWTS fans that though he was making jokes about his unfortunate accident, he would do everything he could to return to the dance floor. “Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all!” he wrote. A representative for him previously told HollywodLife.com, “Maks has a right calf injury and will be out for a few weeks. He’s doing everything he can to rehab/heal, and he wants to encourage the fans to support and vote for Heather.”

Gettin' un-broken… #seedsorthopaedics A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Peta explained, “he’s having a surgery done, yeah, but then rehabs starts after that. It’s serious in that regard; it’s not just like an ice pack situation,” to Access Hollywood. “But hey, he’s a quick healer. He’s gonna be fine.” She even joked now Maks cannot get out of feeding their baby son Shai, who was born in January. In the meantime, Heather will continue on in the competition with Alan Bersten, who is a troupe dancer on the show. He’s filled in for injured dancers in the past like Mark Ballas and Gleb Savchenko.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Maks will make it back to DWTS? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.