CinemaCon 2017’s Big Screen Achievement Awards Winners: Goldie Hawn & More

As CinemaCon comes to a close, the best of the best were celebrated and honored at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony. Here’s the FULL list of winners, including the iconic Goldie Hawn!

On Thursday, March 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada, CinemaCon 2017 came to an exciting end with it’s annual Big Screen Achievement Awards inside Caesar’s Palace’s The Colosseum. Hosted by Natalie Morales from Access Hollywood and sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, the week-long events biggest and brightest stars were in attendance to accept awards and honor their peers. So exciting!

Here’s the full list of honorees at the Big Screen Achievement Awards, which were announced individually prior to the ceremony:

Cinema Icon Award : Goldie Hawn

Breakthrough Performer of the Year: Brenton Thwaites

Producer of the Year: Chris Meledandri

Rising Star of the Year: Isabela Moner

Director of the Year: Jordan Peele

International Achievement in Comedy: Eugenio Derbez

Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film: Naomi Watts

Action Star of the Year: John Cena

Male Star of Tomorrow: Ansel Elgort

Female Star of Tomorrow: Sofia Boutella

Comedy Star of the Year: Kumail Nanjiani

CinemaCon Vanguard Award: Salma Hayek

Male Star of the Year: Charlie Hunnam

Female Star of the Year: Jessica Chastain

Many of the honorees were on-hand for CinemaCon to promote their upcoming projects. For instance, Ansel was present for his exciting new action film, Baby Driver, directed by Edgar Wright. Brenton was on-hand for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is sure to make him a household name by 2017’s end. Overall, CinemaCon 2017 was an extremely exciting week that would make any movie lover foam at the mouth — and we’re so grateful that HollywoodLife.com was present for the entire thing!

