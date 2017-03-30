Liam Payne & Cheryl Are ‘Closer Than Ever’ After Baby Son’s Birth: They’re ‘Overflowing With Joy’

Courtesy of Instagram

Liam Payne & Cheryl are apparently totally in love with parenthood, but after welcoming their newborn boy, they’re also more in love with EACH OTHER! In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Liam has never been happier, and it’s all thanks to his son — get the adorable details here.

Liam Payne, 23, sure seems to be adjusting to fatherhood well! After all, since his girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, gave birth on Mar. 22, the One Direction singer has apparently been overjoyed and loving every moment with his new fam! But not only is he thrilled to be a dad, his relationship with Cheryl has only grown stronger because of it. Now THAT’S what we call #RelationshipGoals.

“Liam and Cheryl are overflowing with joy after welcoming their new child into the world,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The experience has brought them closer together and they are relishing every moment with their new baby. Liam has never felt a stronger bond with anyone as the one that has been created between him, his new baby, and Cheryl after the birth of the child.” How adorable is that?

And while the couple did give fans a first look at their son when they announced his arrival on Mar. 25, they’ve been extremely hush-hush since then, not even revealing the name they’ve most likely chosen since. Apparently though, they have good reasoning for being so private. As HollywoodLife.com already told you, they’re trying to “protect” their little man as much as possible.

“Liam is being careful to protect his new family and has no plans to take his baby out into the world anytime soon,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He and Cheryl are getting help from close family and will not be releasing the name or pictures of their baby anytime soon.” We can definitely respect that. We’re just happy that everything seems to be going well for the two stars.

“They are savoring every moment of privacy and soaking up all the love for themselves,” our insider added.” It will be a while before they are ready to let the world in on their private bundle of joy.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to find out more details about Liam’s baby son? When do you think his name will be announced?

