Charlie Hunnam & Rob Pattinson Feuding? We Didn’t Say ‘More Than 10 Words’ On Set

Rex/Shutterstock

Is there a new Hollywood feud brewing between Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson? While filming ‘The Lost City of Z,’ Charlie said RPatz gave him the coldest of cold shoulders, making him think the ‘Twilight’ star didn’t like him at all!

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller, 35] but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland, 20] or Robert [Pattinson, 30],” Charlie Hunnam, 36, told Screen Daily when speaking about his The Lost City of Z co-stars. While Charlie said he wanted the relationships between his and Robert’s characters to “evolve naturally on screen,” it seems he should have made a coffee date with RPatz ahead of shooting, as they didn’t really become BFFs while on set.

“I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me,” Charlie said “There was a real distance between us.” While their relationship didn’t “naturally evolve” into anything, Charlie thinks that it “[created] the right dynamic on screen.”

Now, before people start taking sides between these two, it seems that Robert was just really focused on his role. The Lost City of Z is an adaptation of book detailing the true-life events of explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie) searching for a mythical city in the Amazon along with Corporal Henry Costin (Robert.) While the two weren’t friendly on-set, Charlie said Robert has “reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now. So, I think it was about the work.”

That’s good to hear! It also seems that Robert’s method acting paid off, as the movie has been called “a finely crafted, elegantly shot, sharply sincere movie,” according to Variety, and that the film is “destined to be hailed as another prestige added to [director James Gray’s] cannon.”

It seems while Robert may be cool and reserved on the outside, he’s a big warm sweetie on the inside. He had nothing but love for his ex, Kristen Stewart, 26, after she debuted her shaved head at the Personal Shopper premier on March 7. Like Rob, Kristen goes above and beyond for her craft, as she cut off all her hair for a role. Perhaps K-Stew should keep the looks as an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that RPatz “absolutely loves” the look.

What do you think about Robert being cold towards Charlie, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised that the Twilight star was so reserved? Do you think he should try to be more open and warm on future projects, or should he just be himself?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.