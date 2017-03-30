4 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost $1 & Will Help You Lose Weight

Courtesy of The Food Network

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It can also be the cheapest meal, while still being super healthy and nutritious. Check out these under $1 combos to help you lose weight below.

I’m one of those people where, if I don’t have breakfast within an hour of waking up, I become very, very cranky. I’m currently doing Weight Watchers and my coach says that a good breakfast is super important — it helps you fuel yourself in the morning, whether you are trying to work out or just be a boss at work. It’s also good to keep your blood sugar stabilized.

Food Network just shared a bunch of quick and easy recipes that cost under $1 to make — insane!

The “basic” avocado toast breakfast isn’t going anywhere. Avocado has healthy fats that keep you full, and an egg has a ton of protein.

“Avocado Toast + Egg

25 cents + 18 cents + 17 cents

A slice of good, sprouted multigrain toast costs around 25 cents; a slice of avocado, 18 cents and an egg, 17 cents. That’s a super-healthy breakfast for well under a dollar (60 cents, to be precise).”

Making overnight oats with almond milk will save you time in the morning.

“Oatmeal + Milk + Raisins + Walnuts + Carrot (Optional)

3 cents + 25 cents + 3 cents + 50 cents + 10 cents (carrot)

Even with the addition of “pricey” walnuts, you can still get a super-nutritious oatmeal breakfast for 81 cents. Add cinnamon and vanilla to make this extra delicious. Throw in a grated carrot or apple for added nutrition.”

This looks colorful and delicious:

“Multigrain Toast + Ricotta + Peach Slices

25 cents + 20 cents + 50 cents

Mix up your toast topper with nonfat ricotta and fresh (or defrosted frozen) peach slices, for a total of just 95 cents.”

Frozen fruit is just as healthy as fresh fruit, and it lasts longer.

“Chia Pudding: Chia Seeds + Coconut Milk

50 cents + 35 cents

Brimming with healthy fats and fiber, trendy chia pudding can fill you up for 85 cents. Splurge on some mango for sweetness.”

Bonus: Tricia Williams, executive chef and founder of Food Matters NYC, says chia pudding can actually help with constipation.

