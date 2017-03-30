Brad Pitt Shows Off New Thinner Look — Dropping Weight For A Movie Role?

REX/Shutterstock

Guys can pull off #RevengeBody, too! Months after calling it quits with Angelina Jolie, ex-hubby Brad Pit stepped out in LA on Mar. 29 looking thinner than usual. Could his weight loss be for a new role, or from running around with the kids? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

While most of us gain weight from stuffing our faces with Oreos and ice cream after a breakup, Brad Pitt, 53, is doing the exact opposite. Proving that he’s still one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, Brad debuted a different look while strolling through Los Angeles on Mar. 29. The Fight Club hunk was noticeably thinner than usual, rocking skinny-cut jeans and a form-fitting hoodie that flaunted his skinnier frame. SEE BRAD’S HANDSOME NEW LOOK HERE.

Don’t worry, this isn’t some kind of post-Angelina Jolie, 41, traumatic stress. In fact, an insider close to the hunk says he’s doing better than ever, working out more and paying attention to his body. “He is fit and healthy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s just taking care of himself.” We can’t help but wonder if Brad intentionally lost some weight for a new movie role, like a superhero flick? Or, maybe it’s the fact that he’s been spending so much more time with his kids that’s gotten Brad more active and off the couch.

After months of going back and forth in a nasty custody battle, Angie finally let her guard down when it comes to her six children. These days, Brad has totally mastered the art of dodging photographers as he finds secretive ways to spend time with the kids. “Brad pulled off a secret rendezvous with Angelina by first checking into a plush resort a few towns over from where they were staying, and they split time with the children,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Running around with six kiddos all day definitely burns calories!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Brad’s thinner look? Tell us why or why not!

