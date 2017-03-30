Forget The OG ‘Riverdale’ Love Triangle, Betty & Jughead Should Be Endgame

Don’t hate on me until you hear me out. Going into ‘Riverdale,’ everyone was talking about the Betty/Archie/Veronica love triangle, but Betty and Jughead’s new relationship has quickly become the best ship on the show.

Remember when Gossip Girl started and it was all about the Blair/Nate/Serena love triangle? That all changed when everyone realized the palpable connection between Blair and Chuck. Chair quickly became the show’s premier couple and rightfully so. Blair and Chuck were just… EPIC.

That’s how I feel about Betty and Jughead. Honestly, I haven’t shipped a couple so hard since Teen Wolf’s Stydia. The chemistry between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart is electric and effortless. Their pairing actually reminds me a lot of Pacey and Joey. When you have true chemistry like that, it can’t be ignored. The original intention from the start of Dawson’s Creek was a Dawson and Joey endgame, but as we all know, that didn’t happen. Jughead and Betty = the new Pacey and Joey.

Whenever Betty and Jughead are in a scene together, I can’t stop smiling and crying over how freaking perfect they are for each other. Have you seen the way Jughead looks at her? I can’t even. Betty and Jughead make each other happy, despite all the sh*t going on in their lives. With their crazy parents and Jason Blossom’s murder, that’s a lot to take in for any person. Betty and Jughead have opened up to each other, creating an emotional bond that’s not going to be broken any time soon.

Jughead has a pretty messed up life. His dad’s an alcoholic and a Serpent. His mom is MIA. He’s pretty much alone. He thought he was OK with that until he connected with Betty. For me, I think there’s a part of him that doesn’t see himself as worthy of Betty’s love. He’s the kid from the wrong side of the tracks. She’s the perfect girl-next-door. Despite the obstacles in front of them, he has feelings for Betty, ones that he can’t ignore. Jughead loves and cares deeply and that’s never been more evident than during his scenes with Betty.

I know people are upset that Jughead isn’t asexual on the show, and that can still happen, but let’s give Bughead some room to breathe. I have a feeling Riverdale is going to be around for a while, so Jughead exploring his asexuality is definitely something that could happen. I think the writers are making a good decision with pairing Betty and Jughead together, because it sets up an even better love triangle that’s totally up The CW’s alley: Archie/Betty/Jughead.

Riverdale is well into its first season, and I’ve completely forgotten about the Betty/Archie/Veronica love triangle. The seeds were planted in the first episode, but Bughead has completely taken over. I mean, Archie literally told Betty that he didn’t have *those* feelings for her. He thinks of her as just a friend, his best friend. I’m sorry, if he doesn’t have those feelings for Betty now, he’s ultimately not going to have them in the end. I know that he said he thinks she’s too good for him, but I think that’s a lame excuse.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW that the show will eventually get back to the original love triangle between Betty/Archie/Veronica. It’s going to be more like a love square since Jughead’s not going anywhere. Roberto said that Bughead’s “relationship is going to be tested,” so I’m already bracing myself for a breakup.

I know how TV goes. While Betty is with Jughead right now, those unrequited feelings for Archie are still there. How could they not be? I can see the wheels turning in Archie’s head now that Bughead is a full-on thing. He now wants what he can’t have. I can see it now clear as day. Betty and Jughead will go through some bumps in the road, maybe he leaves town for some reason, and her feelings for Archie will resurface. In a scene mirroring the one in the pilot where Betty puts it all out on the table for Archie in front of her house, Jughead will do the same. He’ll declare his love for Betty right there, and she’ll break his damn heart because she’s hurt and what she thinks *might* happen with Archie. Yeah, I know, I need to sit down and write a 10,000 word fan fiction story about Bughead. I just have SO MANY FEELINGS.

At the end of the day, I truly think Betty and Jughead will end up together, even though they’re not a couple in the comics. There’s so much to explore between them. They don’t have to be people they’re not with each other. Their connection is genuine. Plus, I think it’s always refreshing to see writers take a beloved comic or book and switch it up a bit.

So, give me Bughead or give me death. I’ve accepted what could happen to me, but I’m more than willing to go down with this ship.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Betty and Jughead are endgame? Let me know!