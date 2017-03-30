Ben Affleck Surprises CinemaCon With First Official Appearance Since Leaving Rehab

REX/Shutterstock

Batman returns! Ben Affleck blew fans away when he made a surprise stop at CinemaCon on March 29, not just because they were excited to see the ‘Justice League’ star, but because it was his first official appearance since leaving rehab!

Just two weeks after Ben Affleck, 44, revealed to fans that he had been released from a rehab facility where he sought treatment for alcohol abuse, he surprised everyone by making an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on March 29. This was a pretty big deal because everyone was excited to see Batman happy and healthy as he made his first official appearance since revealing his struggles with addiction. The best part? He looked absolutely amazing while hanging with the rest of the Justice League cast!

Ben donned a snazzy navy blue suit with a green tie as he posed for shots alongside Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill. All of the guys looked great, but the father of three definitely had a sparkle in his eye that can only be attributed to the love and support he’s getting from his family, including his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 44.

Ben and Jen have really been doing their best to spend time together as a family, as they recently took their adorable little ones — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — out for a fun day in Los Angeles. The pair always seem to do their best to put their family first and Ben has been so open and honest about how he wants to set a good example for his kids by speaking out about seeking help for addictions.

