Amanda Stanton Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Josh Murray Split?

Has time healed all wounds? Amanda Stanton took to Instagram Live to answer questions on March 30, revealing if she’ll be returning to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and more! Find out if she’s making her comeback after her nasty split with Josh Murray!

Amanda Stanton, 26, is keeping it real! The reality star, who appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, candidly answered fan questions on Instagram Live with Sarah Herron, 26, on March 30. While filming in Fiji, she shockingly revealed her future plans when it comes to the dating show. “I am not going back to BIP but Sara is,” Amanda confessed, proving it’s a wrap for her! We can understand why it would be tough, since she met her ex Josh Murray, 32, there and fell in love. Unfortunately, they’ve called it quits and things apparently went very south!

Amanda spoke more about her recent feud with Josh, explaining how she’s baffled by the rumors after their split in Dec. 2016. Recent reports claimed he was forced to call the police on her after she wouldn’t return a car he purchased while they were dating. His alleged assistant also said Amanda called her vile names while she was retrieving the Audi Q5. Amanda explained, “I want to tell my side of story, Josh when we were together, I drove a car my ex bought me and Josh didn’t like that, it made Josh jealous, he didn’t want me connected with my ex so he bought me an Audi.”

“Then we broke up and I knew I would take over the car,” she added. “[Josh] asked me about the car and asked me to pay for it all at once with cash but all I could do was take over the payments and I thought we would switch the car over in my name and he agreed with me. He wanted to do it right away but I was busy, I was leaving the country, that’s when I went to Brazil. Josh and I agreed, he said we would figure it out on a Tuesday, and I would sign the papers then, but on that Monday, while I was feeding my kids dinner, the cops show up knocking on my door.”

“Josh was mean about it and i still don’t know why he did it. Probably so he could make me look bad. It was all unnecessary,” she concluded. As we previously reported, “Amanda had high hopes and dreams for her relationship with Josh,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Amanda is scarred from the whole relationship.” Hopefully, time will heal all wounds!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear she’s not going back? Tell us!

