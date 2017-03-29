7 Things Taylor Swift Might Be Doing While M.I.A. In 2017

Aside from her Feb. 4 concert in Texas, Taylor Swift hasn’t been seen in public since January — and fans are DYING to know where she is! Well, I have some ideas…

1. Recording a new album

This seems like the most obvious, right? Taylor Swift, 27, put out her last album, 1989, in Oct. 2014, and since she usually releases records in two year increments, we were expecting something to come last fall. Alas, that time has long come and gone, and there hasn’t even been a hint from Taylor that new music is on the way. We can only hope that she’s somewhere writing about Calvin Harris, 33, Tom Hiddleston, 36, Kim Kardashian, 36,and Kanye West, 39.

2. Holing up with a secret lover

Taylor has learned the hard way what comes with having a relationship in the public eye — maybe she just wants to avoid the scrutiny until she knows it’s the real deal! Hey, come to think of it, we haven’t seen Harry Styles, 23, out and about lately, either…

3. Literally just taking time off

For the past ten years, Taylor has barely had a chance to slow down and take a moment for herself. Her career has been truly non-stop with the cycle of recording, releasing an album, promoting an album and touring, so we wouldn’t blame her if she literally just wanted to chill for a few months (but seriously, if that’s what you’re doing, get back in the studio soon, please).

4. Spending time with her mom & family

I hate to speculate on this, but it’s a subject Taylor has been (understandably) very private about, and we know very little about her mom, Andrea’s, condition. The 27-year-old revealed in April 2015 that Andrea had been diagnosed with cancer, although she did not specify what kind or what treatment was necessary. As far as we’ve seen, everything seems to be fine with Andrea, but in general, Taylor simply hasn’t had much time in recent years to just hang out with her relatives, so it would make total sense if she’s just logging some fam time.

5. Hanging with her cats and baking cookies

Cats and baking have always been two of Taylor’s favorite things — why not just spend months holed up with Meredith and Olivia, baking cookies and ordering in on Seamless, right?!

6. Plotting her comeback

Taylor is always incredibly calculated (in a good way) about how she comes off in public, so when she does get back out there, we know it’s going to be very well thought out. From where she’ll make her first comeback appearance to what she’ll wear and who she’ll be with, there’s a lot to figure out before Tay steps out into the spotlight again!

7. Laughing at all of us for caring about this so much

It has to be pretty darn funny to know that literally MILLIONS of people out there want to know what you’re doing, right?

