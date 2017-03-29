Golden State Warriors Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX Shutterstock

This will be EPIC! We’re getting a likely preview of the Western Conference championships as the first place Golden State Warriors take on the second place San Antonio Spurs. You can catch every moment via live stream when the game tips off at 9:30pm EST on Mar. 29.

The Golden State Warriors are down to their biggest game of the season, taking on the red-hot San Antonio Spurs and they need this win to keep their top seed in the Western Conference as the playoffs loom. Steph Curry and his crew are on a tough road trip, as they just finished up with a win over the Houston Rockets Mar. 28. Now they have to take on the Spurs less than 24 hours later, which is a really exhausting task. Kawhi Leonard and his team are fresh off of bulldozing the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, crushing them by 29 points when they met Mar. 27. Scroll down for the live stream link on how to watch the Warriors vs. Spurs match-up.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they’re 0-2 in their meetings with the Spurs this season and will be pretty beat after their battle against the Rockets the day before. Kawhi’s outstanding play has made a solid case for his MVP status and the superstar gave the best quote ever after demolishing the Cavs. “Everybody on my team wants to play a better matchup every night,” the 25-year-old said. “It’s just fun. It’s fun basketball. That’s what you live for. It’s just amazing that we get paid to play this sport.” You hear that, PRO BASKETBALL IS FUN!!! What an amazing mindset.

The Warriors have have four seven game winning streaks this season — more than 11 other NBA teams combined — and with their win over the Rockets they made it eight victories in a row. Surprisingly, they’ve posted NBA-best 99.0 defensive rating during March and that’s with the absence of their best D player, Kevin Durant, 28, who suffered an ACL sprain to his left knee on Feb. 28 that has kept him out of action. They were sure tested against the Rockets and they’re going to have to step it up even harder against the Spurs and their amazing shooting accuracy.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Spurs or the Warriors? Which team do you think will take the Western Conference title in the playoffs?

