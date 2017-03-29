Tyga Threatening To Take Blac Chyna To Court After Vicious Rant — ‘He’s Furious’

FameFlynet

Uh oh! Blac Chyna went on a vicious rant against Tyga during the early morning hours of March 29, accusing him of not paying her child support for their son, King Cairo, and now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the rapper may retaliate by taking her to court for defamation!

“If anything, Blac Chyna just reminded Tyga exactly why he hated their relationship — because of her attitude. To be honest, he doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about and doesn’t even care to. Tyga pays child support and every other expense that comes up for King and he has receipts to prove it … Chyna’s always throwing tantrums like this and Tyga’s so glad she’s not his problem any longer. Tyga knows one thing though. Chyna should want to stop insinuating he’s a bad father and making wild accusations about his lifestyle before she finds herself in court facing a defamation suit,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We have to admit — Blac Chyna’s rant on Tyga does seem pretty bizarre. Especially because there’s not much context to her tirade. However, she does seem really mad. And now, Tyga is mad too.

We have no proof that Tyga is or isn’t paying child support, but if he is, he had every right to take Blac Chyna to court for defamation of character. Will he actually go through with it, though? That’s not clear at this time.

Either way, we hope these two exes can work out their problems behind closed doors and stop airing their dirty laundry on Snapchat. One day, King Cairo is going to grow up and see all of this. We wonder what he’ll say about it…

