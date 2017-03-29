Tyga Moves To New Bachelor Pad Amid Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors From Blac Chyna

REX Shutterstock

Tyga’s reportedly been partying it up in his new Hollywood Hills home! Although his ex Blac Chyna just blasted him on Snapchat for seemingly cheating on Kylie Jenner and not paying her child support, who’s got time to deal with that when you’ve got to settle into your new digs?..

Tyga, 27, is living large in a lavish new bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills, according to E! News, March 29. The rapper reportedly moved into his new home just last week, and he hasn’t wasted any time celebrating his new purchase. He’s “been partying and having people over every night,” a source told the site. Uh-oh…

As for the guest list at his housewarming parties — While the site didn’t divulge any names, they did reveal a particular person who hasn’t been in attendance. “There’s been no sign of Kylie [Jenner],” their source said. Trouble in paradise?

Well, if you haven’t noticed, Tyga’s has been noticeably MIA from Kylie’s life lately. He hasn’t appeared on her social media accounts whatsoever, since March 8, when he showed up in one of her Snapchats. Not to mention, the two haven’t been spotted out together since March 13 when they had a night out with her family. So, there’s the red flags that fueled the split rumors, which came out on March 12.

It was reported [March 12] that the couple officially split because Kylie, 19, felt as though Tyga was milking her bank account. Additionally, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you that Kylie got “fed up” with Tyga being irresponsible with his finances. So, could his new home be the purchase that put her over the edge?

Well, if that didn’t, then his ex, Blac Chyna’s latest social media explosion could’ve been the demise of Kylie and Tyga’s tumultuous relationship. Chyna abruptly took to Snapchat on the night of March 29, where she posted multiple messages blasting Tyga. Her Snaps were a bit confusing, but it sounded like she accused Tyga of not paying her child support for their son, King Cairo, 4, cheating on Kylie, and spilling confidential secrets to Kylie and her brother, Rob Kardashian, 30. What?!

While we wish we could say we’re surprised about Kylie and Tyga’s latest relationship woes, the couple has had a history of rocky times. They’ve been on and off since 2015, and they recently split in May 2016. And, get this — during that brief time apart Kylie splurged on a $6 million mansion in Hidden Hills! It looks like Tyga apparently pulled that card this time.

And, T better shape up soon, or Kylie could get scooped up by Meek Mill, 29! While Meek hasn’t necessarily been sliding in Kylie’s DM’s, he has been hitting the “like” button on some of her Instagram pics. Oh, young love!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie are done for good?

