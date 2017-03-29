Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Engaged: Lovebirds To Be Married Summer 2017?

Could Selena Gomez be a summer bride? The Weeknd has proposed to his loving girlfriend, according to a March 29 report, and she said YES! Here’s what’s been planned for their wedding, and as you might expect, it sounds romantic AF.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are “getting married” in August 2017, as insiders claim to InTouch magazine in their April 10 issue. OMG! “She’s told pals that they’re planning to exchange vows in August once he finishes his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour,” one source says. “She knows The Weeknd is her soul mate,” the insider adds, “And doesn’t want to spend years waiting to get married.” Seems pretty quick, but the heart wants what it wants!

As for what a Selena/Abel wedding will look like? “Selena already has a wedding dress in mind,” the source explains. “She wants something classic; white, long and fitted to show off her amazing body. She’s yet to choose a designer, but Versace, Giorgio Armani and Marchesa are at the top of her list,” the insider reveals. So glam! Oh, and we already know white is Sel’s color:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Sel apparently wants to tie the knot in Europe, and has been looking at wedding hotspots like Lake Como in Italy, Venice, Florence and Paris, according to the report. And it will be intimate! “Selena and The Weeknd plan to only invite family and a few close friends,” the source shares. “Selena’s cousin Priscilla DeLeon will be the maid of honor and her little sister, Gracie Teefey, will be a flower girl. It’s going to be very small,” the insider says. Of course, Europe is the first place that the couple vacationed in together, so it would make sense for them to get married there!

