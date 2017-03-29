Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: How He’s ‘Melting Her Heart’ With ‘Three Little Words’

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa, The Weeknd sure knows how to woo a lady! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is totally making Selena Gomez swoon with some very specific romantic words. You know the ones!

“It’s serious, very serious,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd‘s relationship. “The Weeknd has already told Selena that he loves her and vice versa. He speaks a couple of languages and has made sure to confess his love in English, French, Spanish and Amharic.” Okay, now we’re choking up a little!

“Whenever they travel to a new country, he tells her he loves her in that language,” the source continued. “He doesn’t speak Portuguese, but learned how to say I love you [in the language]. Selena of course loves how romantic he is and melts every time he says those three little words, or two, depending on the language.” Okay, now we’re chocking up a LOT!

That is so incredibly sweet! We think it’s absolutely adorable that the 27-year-old “Starboy” singer and the 24-year-old “Hands To Myself” songstress are in such a passionate place in their relationship. It’s definitely a mark of a good beau when they are willing to take the time to do something so special for you!

Of course, Selena is no slouch when it comes to romantic gestures. She has been accompanying The Weeknd around the globe as he continues his world tour. Most recently the pair were spotted sharing a few sweet kisses in Brazil after one of his spectacular performances! We’re wondering how many times The Weeknd has professed his love in Portuguese by now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd’s cute tradition of saying “I love you” to Selena in different languages? Give us all your thoughts below!

